Qatar Winds Up First-ever Legislative Polls; No Women Candidates Elected

Qatar winded up its first-ever legislative elections on October 2 to appoint 45-member Shura Council. The move marked a step forward to an all-inclusive democracy with over 26 women candidates running in the polls. However, disappointingly, no women were elected, albeit with small margins, to become a member of the two-thirds of the advisory Council.

As per Sky News reports citing the Qatari Internal Ministry, the voter turnout at the elections was around 63.5%. They picked up 30 male candidates to represent the mass at the Shura Council. It is to be noted that among 233 candidates standing in the polls across 30 districts, only 26 were women. It is noteworthy that since the 1999 elections for Central Municipal Council, the gulf state has allowed the participation of women in politics.

Ahead of the polls, women leaders, such as nursing managers running from Doha's Markhiya district, ran campaigns and appealed to the Qatari women to "start voicing what they believe in." She also urged women to refrain from the "to have all men is not the vision of Qatar," mindset. Some women running for the elections also acknowledged the need for "extra effort" to convince a male-dominated society. "Yes, we may have to put in work or extra effort... I am willing to take this effort in order to be in and to convince the society that women can also," 34-year-old industrial engineer, Al-Maha al-Majid, told Sky News. However, the outcomes show that the expected change is going to be slow progress.

On October 2, Qatar held its first-ever legislative elections to elect 45 members of its advisory and legislative body, the Shura Council, which has been in place since 1972. The rest of the 15 members are appointed by the Emir, Al Thani. "The Shura Council represents Qatar in numerous parliamentary associations and international organisations. This includes the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Arab Parliament, the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Association of Senates, Shura & Equivalent Councils in Africa & the Arab World," the Qatari state said in a statement. The body has the onus of overseeing state matters, including a budget, approving or rejecting general state policies and law proposals for the state of Qatar.

