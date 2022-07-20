Qatari Gunmen Shoot 29 Dogs In Shelter Claiming One Of Them Bit Child; Netizens Outraged

A troop of gunmen in Qatar fatally shot 29 dogs alleging that one among the strays had bitten someone's child. The incident was reported by Doha-based animal rescue team PAWS Rescue Qatar on their Facebook handle. The unidentified men reportedly stormed a secure area and threatened the security staff in order to lead them toward the defenceless animals. The gunmen brutally rained bullets on the pooches, leaving them dead on the spot.

PAWS Rescue stated that the gunmen targetted the harmless animals claiming that one among them had attacked the children of an armed guard. The gunmen shot dead 29 pooches in front of the security guards. "Security team was rightfully scared as two of the men were holding guns. The security team tried to stop the men from shooting a group of beautiful friendly neutered dogs, but they realised that they were also putting themselves in danger," PAWS Rescue Qatar wrote in their Facebook post. They also claimed that deceased pups were fed and cared for and were "friendly and happy."

Currently, the PAWS team moved several injured doggos to the veterinary hospital nearby, where one pup is "fighting for his life." A source told the Independent that "the men came on the first day of Eid so it was quiet and that's why I think they picked that time. They knew that time they were less likely to get caught."

'Barbaric' murder of 29 dogs sparks online fury

The incident left netizens enraged, calling for actions against the perpetrators who carried out such a "barbaric act" against the voiceless animals. Animal rights workers deplored the incident as a "threat to Qatari society," demanding the government investigate and bring the killers to justice. "That is horrific, there must be some consequence and regulation," said a sympathiser on Facebook.

"Very disappointed Qatar! The Gulf region must start to evolve on such matters - this is inexcusable! Poor babies," another netizen said. I honestly can’t believe what I’m reading. "What kind of human beings walk into a secure facility armed and proceed to shoot and kill so many innocent dogs? I feel sick that guns are so readily available for the loss of innocent lives like this. Surely there has to be some justice for such a horrific attack," said another.

(Image: @PawsRescueQatar/Facebook)