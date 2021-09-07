Qatar's Emir Discusses Afghanistan Situation With US Secretaries Of State & Defense

Qatar and the United States on September 6 discussed the ongoing developments in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. According to Sputnik, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Doha. The leaders discussed Afghanistan situation after the seizure of power in the war-torn country by the Taliban.

In a statement, Qatari Emir's office said, “They discussed the development of events in Afghanistan and the efforts being made to strengthen security and stability in that country”.

It added that the ministers conveyed to the Emir the gratitude of the US President for the efforts of Qatar to support the peace process in Afghanistan and the key role in the US evacuation mission. The US ministers also expressed appreciation for the peace talks in Doha between the insurgent group and the US, and Qatar’s diplomatic role in maintaining peace in the region. While taking to Twitter, Blinken, who is currently in Doha, also informed that he met with the Qatari Emir and further expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s “remarkable support” in the evacuation of US citizens, citizens of allied countries and Afghans from the country.

Honored to meet with Qatari Amir Al Thani today in Doha with @SecDef Austin. I expressed our gratitude for Qatar’s remarkable support of the safe transit of hundreds of U.S. citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 6, 2021

US expects ‘inclusivity’ from Taliban govt

Qatar has hosted the Taliban's political office for over 8 years. It has played a vital role in mediating talks with the Taliban, hosting peace negotiations between the group and the United States. After the US suspended its diplomatic mission in Kabul, it even transferred the operations to Doha, Qatar.

Meanwhile, at the State Department earlier last week, Blinken said, “US government continues to maintain channels of communication with the Taliban on issues that are important us, starting with the commitment to let people leave Afghanistan should they choose to do so." Blinken had also told reporters that the Taliban has promised to “cooperate” in the United States’ pledge of continuing the evacuation efforts well past the August 31 deadline. Speaking of Taliban, he also said, the US expects "inclusivity" and a government that "makes good on commitments that the Taliban have made," especially regarding freedom of travel.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP