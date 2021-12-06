Qatar's Foreign Min Urges World Leaders To Not Politicise Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

Doha has urged international community not to "punish" the Afghan people by politicising humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Dohanews reported. Qatar further urged the international community to take prompt action for Afghanistan's crisis. Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that his country is dedicated to continuing its efforts to achieve regional stability and security in the conflict-stricken Afghanistan. The most recent remarks were made during a virtual presence at the Rome MED Conference.

The Foreign Minister tweeted about the conference on December 5. He wrote, "Pleased to virtually participate in the 7th edition of #MED2021, and to discuss the recent updates in the region. The State of #Qatar believes in the importance of dialogue to resolve regional and international issues, and remain committed to its role as an impartial mediator."

Pleased to virtually participate in the 7th edition of #MED2021, and to discuss the recent updates in the region. The State of #Qatar believes in the importance of dialogue to resolve regional and international issues, and remain committed to its role as an impartial mediator. pic.twitter.com/JmUZpWXjZU — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) December 4, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of discussion in reaching a common political ground, citing dialogues hosted by Qatar between different Afghan parties during the crisis in Afghanistan, as well as dialogues between the US and the Taliban in recent years, which led to the conclusion of the war.

He added, “Qatar has rescued more than 70,000 from Afghanistan in the past few months and our evacuation flights are continuing in close cooperation with our allies in Europe and the United States,” Dohanews reported.

The Minister further stated that the Gulf state is striving to build a roadmap for achieving a common ground with Afghanistan by engaging with all relevant players, including the Taliban, neighbouring and regional countries, and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Sheikh Mohammed underlined that Qatar shares neighbouring nations' concerns about the political and security situation in Afghanistan, particularly in light of the escalating threat posed by ISIS-K and other terrorist organisations.

Afghanistan to face "acute" hunger during winter

In October, the UN warned that at least 22 million Afghans, or more than half of the population, could face "acute" hunger during the severe winter season. According to the country's private construction businesses' organisation, development construction projects worth more than $5 billion in Afghanistan have been halted due to the humanitarian disaster. According to TOLOnews, the companies' union is urging the Taliban government to appoint a minister of urban development and housing to address the uncertainty surrounding Afghanistan's construction projects.

The country is in a state of economic collapse as a result of the Taliban's seizure of Kabul on August 15. As the economy has deteriorated, many developments, social and building efforts have been halted. Furthermore, the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of the Afghan government's assets, and international sanctions imposed on the Taliban have pushed the country into a full-fledged financial crisis, according to Amnesty International.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: Twitter/@MBA_AlThani_