Raisi Set For Milestone Syria Trip, Becomes 1st Iranian President To Visit In A Decade

When he travels to Damascus this week, Ebrahim Raisi will be the first Iranian president to visit Syria in more than 10 years. Tehran's ambassador to Damascus has promoted the talks as a "turning point" in regional relations.

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Ambassador Hossein Akbari stated on Sunday in an interview that the two-day trip to Damascus would strengthen the relationship between the two embattled nations that oppose western world dominance. He seemed to allude to America's hegemonic foreign policy. “This trip will not only be beneficial for Tehran and Damascus, but it is a very good event that other countries in the region can also take advantage of," said Hossein Akbari.

Taking an anti-US stand

Ambassador Akbari emphasised the significance of the visit's timing due to the ongoing developments in the region. He mentioned that Iran and Saudi Arabia are set to open embassies in each other's countries within days, following an agreement last month to normalise relations under China's mediation.

Additionally, some Arab countries are now normalising relations with Damascus after years of supporting rebel fighters in a failed attempt to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with the help of the US.

In 2011, the Syrian uprising began, leading to a war that resulted in over 500,000 fatalities and caused a massive refugee crisis. Assad emerged victorious, reclaiming control of most of the country, largely thanks to military and economic assistance from Russia and Iran. Iranian officials anticipate that this success will encourage other nations that oppose US hegemony.

“This trip can open a space and chapter of interaction between the countries that oppose the domination system, especially the countries that are in the area of sanctions and have common interests,” Akbari said. “Other countries can also use it.”

Mohammad Jamshidi, Tehran’s deputy presidential chief of staff for political affairs, said Raisi’s trip to Syria will be a “celebration” for the so-called “axis of resistance.” He added: “West Asia has undergone a tense period of geopolitical change with two results: victory of Iran and failure of the US.”

General Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander who was assassinated by US forces in January 2020, taught his country’s leader that “successful diplomacy is rooted in being powerful in the field,” Jamshidi said.

The last Iranian president before Raisi to visit Damascus was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who travelled to the Syrian capital in 2010.