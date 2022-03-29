Rajnath holds telephonic conversation with Israeli defence minister

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday, during which both sides looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties.

The telephonic talks came shortly after Israel announced the postponement of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to India.

Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

"Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Gantz. Shared my condolences on loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel. Terrorism is a global menace which has no place in today's civilised world," Singh said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said both the countries look forward to further strengthening the bilateral relations as India and Israel complete 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

"Defence cooperation is the founding pillar of our strategic partnership. Military cooperation has been on an upward swing in recent years," Singh said.

"Also, I wished for the speedy recovery of Israeli Prime Mr. Naftali Bennett who recently tested positive for Covid," he added. PTI MPB RC