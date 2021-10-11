Rogue Afghan Soldier Who Killed 3 Australian Soldiers Released From Qatar Custody

A runaway Afghan soldier who killed three Australian soldiers almost a decade ago was released by Qatar. The convicted murderer, Hekmatullah, was released after the Taliban took over Kabul in August this year. The Afghan army deserter is now absconding and his "exact location" is unknown, Associated Press reported citing Australian authorities on Monday.

Expressing Australia's stand on the incident, a government spokesperson said on Monday that "(it's) position has always been that Hekmatullah should serve a justice and proportionate sentence, appropriate to his crimes, and not be granted early release or pardon." On learning about the release of the convict, Defence Department international policy expert Hugh Jeffrey told AP that Australia discovered the release of Hekmatullah through "highly sensitive intelligence" in Qatar. Meanwhile, Australian Defence Chief Gen. Angus Campbell told the Senate that Hekmatullah's family and parents were alerted before his release.

"The Australian government is unaware that Afghan Army deserter Hekmatullah, who murdered 3 offduty Australians, has been released from custody. His whereabouts cannot be verified," the Australian government said in a statement on Monday.

Australia expressed deep sorrow over the release and asserted that the government had made, what now seems to be in vain, efforts to extend the detention of Hekmatullah. "We share the sorrow of Australians at this outcome and again offer our condolences to the families and the loved ones of our 3 fallen soldiers," an Australian government spokesperson said.

"We made repeated representations over a long period advocating this position to relevant in governments," an Australian government spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Who is Hekmatullah?

Hekmatullah is a rogue Afghan soldier who was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers- Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate, and Sapper Martin, while they were playing cards off duty in Tarin Kowt in Uruzgan Province in August 2012. He was captured shortly after and spent seven years in Afghanistan jail, ABC.net reported. Following his trial and conviction, Hekmatullah was sentenced to death in 2013. However, the convicted murderer was transferred to Qatar in September 2020 as a part of US-brokered peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP (representative)