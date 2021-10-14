Russia Reports 8 'shelling Attacks' In Syria's De-escalation Zone In 24 Hours

Eight shelling attacks were reported in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours. The terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra bombarded Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone eight times, reported Sputnik News. The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone eight times over the past 24 hours. Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, who is the Deputy Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, informed of the same in the briefing.

It has to be noted that 11 other attacks were reported last week.

Shelling attacks in Syria's de-escalation zone

The shelling attacks were carried out in Syria's provinces including Idlib, Aleppo, Hama and Latakia. Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit in a press briefing informed that the "eight shelling attacks" were reported in the Syria de-escalation zone. He added that five attacks took place in Aleppo and one each in Latakia, Idlib, Hama, as per the Sputnik News report. Kulit further informed that no attacks have been reported from the Syrian side.

Furthermore, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit asserted that efforts to stabilise the situation were ongoing in the Daraa province. The report mentioned that due to the mediation of the Russian Reconciliation Center, at least 179 people settled down in several localities in the past one day, as per the report. Moreover, 72 pieces of weapons and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition were also given up.

The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, as per the Sputnik News report, was set up back in February 2016. The task carried out by the body includes the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements. It also includes the coordination of humanitarian aid delivery.

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group bombarded Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone at least 11 times in the past week, according to Sputnik News report on 7 October. Kulit said at a briefing last week that 11 "shelling attacks" by the terrorist group were registered in the de-escalation zone. He added that six attacks took place in Idlib, four in Aleppo and one in Latakia. Furthermore, he informed that a Syrian serviceman lost his life due to a "sniper attack" by the terrorists.

