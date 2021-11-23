Russia Sends Satellite Images Of Deadly Beirut Blast, Says Lebanon’s Foreign Minister

Nearly 15 months after a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut in the capital city of Lebanon exploded, its Foreign Minister said the country has received satellite images from Russia. The images would be the first made available by a foreign government to the Lebanese probe marred by legal challenges and political disputes. Notably, the statement from Lebanon Foreign Minister came after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the Russian capital city, Moscow, on Monday, reported AP.

While appreciating the Russian step towards assisting the Lebanon investigation, he thanked the country for providing concrete evidence.

"We thanked and highly appreciate receiving satellite images for the blast at Beirut Port on August 2020 and we will hand them over to the Lebanese judiciary, hoping that can help in revealing the truth of this tragedy that has hit Lebanon," Bouhabib said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Roscosmos-- a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs, and aerospace research-- said that the organisation would render the satellite photographs after a request from Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Other nations claimed Russian satellite was not towards Beirut during blast

According to a report by the Associated Press, a Lebanese judicial official who was not authorised to brief the media said that the imagery would be the first received by Lebanon on the day of the blast. However, when other countries asked questions about receiving images, the official denied the request. While some say their satellites were not directed at Lebanon at the time of the blast. However, the Russian official said that the space agency has images of the port of Beirut before the blast and also the scene after the blast.

"Roscosmos experts said it should help specialists figure out what happened based on the character of destruction," Lavrov said. "Let’s hope that the Lebanese experts, probably with the help of foreign colleagues, will sort out this issue that has become a serious political irritant for Lebanon," he said. "We would like to help resolve it as quickly as possible."

More about Beirut Blast

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the Beirut port for years. On August 4, 2020, the fertilizer ignited, causing a massive blast that killed over 216 people and injured more than 6,000, while destroying parts of the city. The explosion tore through the city with such force, it caused a tremor across the entire country that was heard and felt as far away as the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, more than 200 kilometres away.

(With inputs from AP0

