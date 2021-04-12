'Sabotage': Iran Says Uranium Enrichment facility Natanz Hit By 'nuclear Terrorism'

Iran on Sunday described the electrical incident at its main uranium enrichment facility Natanz as “nuclear terrorism” by country attempting to thwart the renewed efforts to save The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The head of Iran Atomic Energy Agency, Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV that the electrical grid compromise was “caused by those who intended to prevent our nuclear industry’s development”. Western intelligence sources told local Hebrew agencies on condition of anonymity that Israel’s Mossad security service was behind what it termed as “cyberattack” that shut down entire sections of Iran’s Natanz facility, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Iranian lawmaker called the outage a probable “sabotage” as it damaged sensitive centrifuges and halted uranium enrichment at the atomic site in the early hours of Sunday. Public broadcaster Kan reported widely that Israel was likely behind the attack, citing Israel’s alleged responsibility for the Stuxnet that attacked 14 industrial sites in Iran, burnt and destroyed numerous centrifuges and stymied Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. Once again, intel reports widely speculated Israel intelligence Mossad’s involvement in the incident that caused “severe damage at the heart of Iran’s enrichment program.” Although a spokesman for Iran’s atomic program, Saheli, did not identify the perpetrator country but said that the incident at the nuclear site was to oppose Iran’s ongoing negotiations with the United States for resumption of the nuclear deal.

[Centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. Credit: AP]

[Ali Akbar Salehi. Credit: AP]

“To thwart the goals of this terrorist movement, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to seriously improve nuclear technology on the one hand and to lift oppressive sanctions on the other hand,” Salehi told Iranian state TV. He continued, “While condemning this desperate move, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for a confrontation by the international bodies and the International Atomic Energy Agency against this nuclear terrorism.”

[This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Credit: AP]

[Three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran. Credit: IRIB via AP/File]

[Credit: Iranian Presidency Office via AP]

Israel on Sunday had summoned a “high level” meeting with government officials and cabinet including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to discuss the “Iran issue”. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at an armed forces ceremony late Sunday night had mentioned Israel’s commitment to “fight against the Islamic Republic”. Netanyahu told military forces, “The fight against Iran and its proxies and the Iranian armament is a giant mission. The situation that exists today doesn’t say anything about the situation that will exist tomorrow.”

Iran, Israel sea skirmishes

Last week, Iranian vessel Saviz that serves as a base for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces had suffered an explosion in Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen. Iran had held Israel responsible for the limpet mines attack. A report carried by The New York Times said that Israel informed the US that it struck Saviz at about 7:30 am local time. An Israeli intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, shared private intelligence communications, saying that Israel had retaliated for the earlier Iranian strikes on Israeli vessels, and that the Saviz had been damaged below the waterline.

Combating Terrorism Center at the United States Military Academy (USMA) had described Iranian Saviz as “Iranian mother ship on a station located in Eritrea’s contiguous waters with intelligence domes and antennae.” An Israeli cargo MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged cargo ship was struck with explosion as it was passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow artery of the Arabian Gulf. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Israel’s regional foe Iran as tensions between the two countries escalated.