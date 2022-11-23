'Sad Day For Jerusalem': Consul General Of Israel Remarks After Two Massive Explosions

In an unfortunate incident, two explosions at two bus stops near entrances to Israel's Jerusalem on Wednesday morning left one person dead and at least another 18 people injured, sources said. The police officials have described the explosion as a terror bombing attack. According to the police, one of the victims later died at Shaare Zedek Medical Center hospital in the city.

Republic speaks to the Consul General of Israel

Speaking to Republic TV, Consul General of Israel to Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani said, "This is a very sad day for us. The blast occurred around 600 meters from my residence. According to my knowledge, there were two blasts, 18 people have been injured and one person has been killed in the terrorist attack against civilians in Israel."

"The investigation is underway to know who is responsible for the blast. I have heard that the blast was planned against civilians as people who are injured in the explosion are innocent civilians. The attack is not against Israel but against humanity. The blast occurred when people were going to work and children left for school in the morning. Islamist militant group Hamas and other groups connected to Hamas were happy after killing people. We cannot accept this," Kobbi Shoshani further asserted.

He further mentioned that it doesn't matter which government or which country the attack has taken place, terrorism has to be fought with full force.

Notably, the first explosion occurred close to the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Shaul at around 7 am while the second blast occurred almost half an hour later at the city’s Ramot junction at around 7:30 am, The Times of Isreal reported.