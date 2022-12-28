Sandy Kuwait Experiences Rare Hailstorm; Delighted Citizens Share Pictures Of White Roads

The people of Kuwait witnessed a rare phenomenon of hailstorms which covered the roads in white across the southern part of the country. While many were excited about the supposed snow which was actually a combination of rain and hail which occurred during this short winter period. Many shared videos and pictures of the hail-covered roads after the rare instance which is said to have caused due to western disturbances in the fiery deserts of the middle-eastern country.

Kuwait witnesses rare weather

Today a hail storm with light snow in Kuwait Polar vortex! It has happened for thousands of years with nearly similar frequency! From fake predictions of snow becoming a rarity in the #Alps and children in #England not knowing what snow is now children in #Kuwait are enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/iKs4ZI9Rr6 — Iqbal Latif (@ilatif) December 27, 2022

"Today a hail storm with light snow in Kuwait Polar vortex! It has happened for thousands of years with nearly similar frequency! (sic)", one Twitter user wrote. Several Twitter users from Kuwait shared images of the beautiful snow-covered roads in regions such as Shuaiba and Al Khiran in Souther Kuwait.

This is not US or Europe, this is Kuwait after Hailstorm yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GQnxZs9sqm — paresh joshi (@m_pvjoshi) December 28, 2022

According to The National News, Kuwait's Meteorological centre said that the country would experience scattered rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday and even issued a warning for moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by hail. Winds exceeding speeds up to 55 km per hour and low visibility in certain areas was also predicted. Notably, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior even announced the closure of a number of main roads after water logging due to heavy rainfall in the country. While Kuwait is known to witness temperatures up to 55°C during summer, temperatures drop as low as 2°C during winter.

The first time Kuwait experienced such weather was in 2016 when snowfall was recorded after the temperature fell as low as 3°C. While this might be rare for Kuwaitis, the country's neighbour Saudi Arabia witnesses regular snowfall.

Notably, there have been many instances in the past which proved that the middle east not only experiences fiery summers but also seasons with brutal blizzards. In 1972, for example, Iran saw a devastating blizzard when the temperature dropped to minus 13° and killed over 4,000 in a week whereas Al Ain in the UAE once saw the temperature drop to minus 5 degrees celsius, as per The National News. Moreover, the UAE's highest mountain Jebel Jais is famous for offering diverse weather due its occasional snow-capped peaks.