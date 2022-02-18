Saudi Arabia: 28,000 Women Apply For 30 Posts To Work As Bullet Train Drivers

In a first-of-its-kind advertisement for Saudi Arabia, a Spanish railway operator, Rende, had opened recruitment for 30 females in the role of bullet train drivers. The selected candidates will pilot super-fast bullet trains between Mecca and Medina after a year of paid training. At least 28,000 applications were received for the vacancy in the conservative Muslim Kingdom, BBC reported, citing the railway company.

The breakthrough in female workforce development comes after the conservative kingdom opened more opportunities for women after restricting them to gender-biased jobs of teaching and medical care for decades. Until 2018, females in Saudi Arabia were not even allowed to drive. However, the scenario has changed since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began making efforts to increase the number of women participating in all sectors to diversify the oil-dependent country. He also raised male guardianship laws in order to allow women to travel freely across the country.

Saudi Arabia women participation in jobs increased to 33% in 5 years

As per reports, women's involvement in the job sector has doubled in the past five years. Currently, it stands at 33% in 2020 from 17% in 2016, despite unemployment levels among women declining 24% in 2020. In addition, more women have entered the workforce in the first half-year than men, US-based think tank, the Brookings Institute reported. Although, overall the proportion of women working in the kingdom is considerably low compared to that of men and its progress on gender issues is still under a microscope by the West after Riyadh launched a crackdown on dissents that infuriated women's rights activists.

In the past few years, the Middle-East kingdom has also been keen to provide opportunities to both men and women. As per Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 report, over 50% of university graduates in the country are women. Moreover, the government has also been instrumental in aiming for increased participation by 2030. For the first time, the labour market is observing women's registrations.

Despite major social reforms, Saudi women still remain suppressed under controversial laws. Female Saudi citizens have to take make guardian-approval to get married, leave prison or obtain certain healthcare. As per social activists, women also face discrimination in issues such as divorce and decisions relating to children.

Image: AP