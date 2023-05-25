Saudi Arabia And Canada Reconcile: Diplomatic Ties To Be Restored Ending 2018 Rift

Saudi Arabia and Canada have announced the restoration of diplomatic ties after a prolonged period of strained relations. The decision marks a crucial turning point in their previously contentious relationship, which escalated in 2018 due to a diplomatic dispute. The restoration of diplomatic ties signifies a shared commitment by both countries to rebuild their diplomatic channels and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an official release on Wednesday said: “In the light of what has been discussed between His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and The Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada on the sidelines of the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Bangkok on November 18, 2022, and the desire of both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect, and common interests; it has been decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Canada to its previous state.”

We need to have conversations: Canada's Foreign Minister

Canada stated the decision was made based on talks held between Trudeau and the Saudi Crown Prince outside of the APEC Forum gathering in Bangkok in November of last year. Punitive trade measures will be dropped, according to a government source familiar with the agreement who was not authorised to comment on the record.

“Empty chairs at the end of the day don’t push our interests forward, and they don’t push things like human rights forward,” the source added. "We’ve seen in recent years that Saudi is an important global player,” said the government source. “Saudi Arabia helped evacuate Canadians (in Sudan), and they’re also playing an important role in finding a solution to the conflict there,” the government source added, as per Al Arabiya.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said: “We need to have conversations with people we don’t always agree with on everything in order to find global solutions to global problems.”

