Saudi Arabia And UAE Reach Compromise Deal To Resolve OPEC+ Standoff: Report

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates recently reached a compromise deal in a standoff over OPEC+ crude output quotas, according to Wall Street Journal. The two sides have agreed to lift the amount of oil that country can eventually pump as part of a wider agreement with Russia-led producers to boost global supplies. Now, the compromise reached between Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and the UAE is provisional and subject to approval at an as-yet unscheduled meeting of the cartel and a wider group, called OPEC+, which includes Russia-led producers.

The negotiations are nonetheless the first sign that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are moving to cool off tensions after an unusually public fight earlier this month that briefly sent crude to a six-year high in New York. Last week, OPEC and its allies were forced to abandon a tentative deal to boost oil production in monthly instalments of 400,000 barrels a day because of last-minute objections from the UAE. If the compromise is ratified at the group’s next meeting, it could potentially open the way to higher output.

UAE, OPEC dispute

However, according to reports, there is only a narrow window for a deal that could deliver timely extra oil supplies. Bloomberg reported that August sales volumes are largely locked and most Gulf countries are preparing for an Islamic holiday that will close government offices and businesses for most or all of the next week. The International Energy Agency also warned that without extra output from OPEC+, the oil market will “tighten significantly” and potentially damage the economic recovery.

It is worth noting that UAE’s dispute with OPEC+ centres around its demand for a higher production limit next year, in return for backing an extension of the cartel’s current agreement from April 2022 until December 2022. Earlier, UAE also asked to reset the baseline for its production cuts to about 3.8 million barrels a day next year, potentially increasing its production limit by more than 600,000 barrels a day. The UAE then agreed to set a new baseline of 3.65 million barrels a day, however, the figure is still under discussion.

(Image: Pixabay/AP)



