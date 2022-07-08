Saudi Arabia Announces Health & Security Measures For Muslim Pilgrims On Hajj

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced significant health and security precautions at holy locations to ensure Muslim pilgrims' well-being throughout the Hajj season. According to Mohamed Al-Abdal, a spokesman for the Saudi Health Ministry, up to 25,000 medical personnel and over 4000 hospital beds would be on standby throughout the Islamic pilgrimage, which finishes on the evening of July 12 in Saudi Arabia. During a joint news conference on the preparation for the Hajj season, Al-Abdal stated that health and emergency facilities, mobile health units, as well as virtual health services are also prepared to offer services, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the largest Hajj pilgrimage commenced since the COVID-19 pandemic when thousands of worshipers visited Mecca, the holiest site in Islam, in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday without wearing masks. After Saudi Arabia loosened a number of COVID-19 regulations in the last month, including the necessity to wear a mask, the Hajj officially started.

Security measures for Hajj pilgrims

In addition to this, Talal Al-Shalhoub, a spokesman for the Saudi Interior Ministry, said the ministry is establishing a security perimeter at all pilgrimage sites to prohibit the admission of unauthorised visitors in addition to levying fines and punishments against offenders.

Earlier, in the month of April, Saudi Arabia stated that one million Muslim worshippers from inside and outside the country will be allowed to perform the Hajj this year. As per a Khaleej Times report, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah said in a statement that it has given permission for "one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic," to do the Hajj this year. Anyone who is under the age of 65 and who has received the primary COVID-19 vaccines, which have been certified by the Saudi Ministry of Health, is also eligible for the event, according to the announcement.

The ministry has further expressed its "honour" in hosting a million pilgrims for the Hajj in 2022 on Twitter.

Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik 🕋



We’re honored to welcome one million pilgrims in Hajj 2022 pic.twitter.com/YblHozXar2 — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) April 9, 2022

The Saudi Arabian government also wants to make sure that the largest number of Muslims globally may be able to perform the Hajj, while also ensuring the pilgrims' safety. Visitors from outside Saudi Arabia must also have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of their arrival.

COVID cases in Saudi Arabia

Notably, only a few domestic Muslim pilgrims were allowed to do the Hajj last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Mecca's Grand Mosque, pilgrims will do the "tawaf," or circumambulation of the Kaaba, the gigantic cube draped in black cloth with golden embroidery that Muslims around the world look towards for prayer.

In the meantime, Thursday, June 7, saw the addition of 503 COVID-19 instances from Saudi Arabia, increasing the total number of verified cases to 798,977, Zawya reported. Over the preceding few weeks, the number of new COVID-19 infections in the Kingdom fluctuated between 400 and 1000. Three people have passed away in the last day as a result of difficulties brought on by the disease, as per a statement from the Ministry of Health. The overall number of virus-related fatalities now stands at 9,218.

