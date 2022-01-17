Saudi Arabia: Archaeologists Find Ancient Highways With Tombs Dating Back To 4,500 Years

A 4,500-year-old highway network with well preserved ancient graves has been uncovered by archaeologists of the University of Western Australia in Saudi Arabia. As per the reports of CNN, the researchers performed a broad inquiry that included helicopter aerial surveys, ground surveys and satellite imagery analysis. The findings were published in Holocene. The team discovered avenues throughout a 160,000-square-kilometer area in Saudi Arabia.

Matthew Dalton of the University of Western Australia, who is the lead author of the findings stated that the locals have known about them for thousands of years. However, he said that they didn't know how ubiquitous they are until they obtained satellite photos.

Dalton claims that the funerary avenues he had observed from a helicopter went for hundreds, if not thousands, of kilometres, according to CNN. The graves are primarily pendant-shaped or ring-shaped. The researchers employed radiocarbon dating to discover a concentrated set of materials dating from 2600 to 2000 BC.

18,000 tombs along the funerary avenues

Researcher Melissa Kennedy stated that these tombs are 4,500 years old, and they're still standing at their full height, which sets Saudi Arabia apart from the rest of the region, in terms of the level of preservation. Kennedy believes that single people or small groups of people were buried in the tombs, and the team has found roughly 18,000 tombs along the funerary avenues, with 80 of them being sampled or dug for investigation.

The researchers believe that the pathways were used long before the tombs were created, and they are still unsure why the tombs were built along the route. Dalton stated that perhaps one reason the graves were created there was to show possession, and there's a possibility that people would have buried their loved ones along the path because they can see them frequently while passing by and remember them, according to CNN.

The pathways may possibly stretch into Yemen

Before assessing their results, the crew will conduct more radiocarbon dating and return to the field, according to CNN. More findings are expected, with Dalton speculating that the pathways may possibly stretch into Yemen, given the discovery of identical tombs in both Yemen and northern Syria.

Image: @aaksa_project/Twitter