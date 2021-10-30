Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Expel Lebanese Envoys Over Minister's Statement About War In Yemen

Reacting to statements made by a Lebanese minister reasoning the conflicts in Yemen as Saudi Arabia's "aggression", the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Friday, ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the nation to leave the country within the next 48 hours, the Associated Press reported. Saudi Arabia has further announced that all imports from Lebanon will also be stopped.

Following Saudi Arabia's announcement, both the Prime Minister and the President of Lebanon have urged Information Minister George Kordahi to make the “appropriate decision,” implying that he should quit in order to defuse tensions. As per BBC, Kordahi termed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as aggressors in the Yemen conflict during an interview, broadcasted earlier this week, but recorded in August.

Moreover, according to the foreign ministry of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Bahrain has also demanded the Lebanese ambassador to leave the nation within two days for the same cause.

Further, Saudi Arabia has also asked the Kingdom’s ambassador in Beirut to return. According to Saudi media, the action will not impact the thousands of Lebanese nationals and their families who are currently residing and working in the oil-rich kingdom.

At a time when Lebanon is experiencing its greatest socio-economic crisis, Riyadh's decision to restrict imports from the country could lead to severe consequences for Beirut. The economic crisis of Lebanon commenced in late 2019, leading to a 90% devaluation of the Lebanese pound. Thousands of people have lost their employment, and three-quarters of the country's population is living in poverty, according to reports. Saudi Arabia which is among the world's largest oil producers and exporters has long been a significant market for Lebanese goods.

Lebanese PM 'categorically rejects' anything that threatens ties with Saudi Arabia

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati voiced regrets over the Saudi decision and asked the country to reconsider. Mikati went on to say that his administration "categorically rejects" anything that threatens Saudi Arabia's “deep brotherly relations” with Lebanon. Mikati previously stated that Kordahi's remarks do not reflect the government's position, stating that the minister spoke before assuming office last month.

The Saudi-led military alliance has been combating Houthi rebels in Yemen for seven years and supporting the Yemen government. Meanwhile, during the past years, ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated. Hezbollah, which is an Iran-backed terrorist group that also supports Houthi rebels in Yemen has risen in power in Lebanon. As per AP, Kordahi is an ally of the Christian Marada Movement which has close ties with the Hezbollah group.

(Image: AP)