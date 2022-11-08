Saudi Arabia Commits $2.5bn To Middle East Green Initiative Over Next 10 Years At COP27

Saudi Arabia on Monday, Nov 7, pledged a whopping $2.5 billion to a green initiative in the Middle East for the period of the next ten years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced during the COP27 UN climate summit held in Egypt. The kingdom aims to fulfill the goal of providing sustainable energy systems for the world, he said, adding that his country Saudi Arabia would build a prominent headquarters for the initiative, according to several reports.

Saudi Arabia also aims to generate an estimated 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2050, the Crown Prince and the new Saudi Arabian prime minister vowed. He continued that his government plans to slash 44million tonnes of CO2 by 2035. The funding committed by Saudi Arabia at the COP27 UN climate summit will come from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund. The country also announced that it will target net zero emissions through sustainable development by 2050.

“With concerted regional efforts, the initiative seeks to support efforts and cooperation in the region to reduce and eliminate emissions by more than 670 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying by the Arabic newspapers. "The amount represents 10 percent of global contributions," he noted at the summit.

Saudi Arabia plans to plant 50 billion trees, diversify economy

MBS unveiled his plans of “planting 50 billion trees to increase the area covered with trees 12 times and the reclamation of 200 million hectares of degraded land, reducing 2.5 percent of global emissions”. Another 10 billion trees will be planted in KSA under a separate green initiative. MBS pledged that Saudi Arabia will play a crucial role in tackling climate change by turning to more sustainable business and diversifying its economy.

Saudi Arabia announced the launch of Ceer, the Saudi automotive brand to manufacture electric vehicles to reduce the carbon footprint. It is also reported that the firm will provide an estimated 30,000 direct and indirect jobs to the youth. While the country pledged last year that it would contribute 15% of the $10.4bn estimated requirements for the Middle East Green Initiative’s clean energy projects, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upped the funds to $2.5bn.