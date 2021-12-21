The Saudi Arabia-led coalition declared on Monday evening that in compliance with global and humanitarian law, it was conducting "precise and specific" air raids on Houthi targets at Sanaa airport in Yemen. The airstrikes have occurred after the Saudi government issued a warning to civilian groups to leave the major airport of Yemen's capital city Sanaa, which has been controlled by the Houthi rebels. According to Sputnik, photos that have been shared on social media purportedly depicted the severity of the bombing.

However, a Sanaa-based journalist Shuaib M. Almosawa has claimed that the Saudi statement suggested it would hit the airport's tarmac, which would make it unfit for receiving humanitarian relief supplies brought in by the United Nations. The raids happened after Saudi Arabia claimed to have shot down a Houthi drone that had been targeting King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, where Saudi Royal Air Force is stationed. The coalition claimed it was going for drone-related infrastructure in Sanaa, such as a factory, storage locations, and a launch facility.

Furthermore, these attacks also took place as the Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition loses control of Marib Province, which comprises Yemeni forces loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. Hadi's final foothold in the north is the oil-rich province, and the Saudi Royal Air Force has mounted a furious bombing campaign to counter the Houthi onslaught. Meanwhile, the Houthis claimed earlier this month that government troops in Marib would fall within days of capturing Jabal al-Balaq al-Awsat mountain, but the command of the massif is still uncertain, leaving the regional capital divided, Sputnik reported.

Previous airstrikes near Sanaa Airport

In addition to this, according to local media sources, Saudi-led coalition aircraft attacked military installations controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital Sanaa on November 30. The military complex al-Daylami, which is located adjacent to Sanaa International Airport, was targeted by airstrikes.

As per the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency, the strike also targeted the armoured first division camp, which borders the civilian neighbourhoods. Both the military facilities are located on Sanaa's northern outskirts. Moreover, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV, which quoted a coalition statement informed that the air attacks targeted stocks, workshops for storage, and structures for ballistic missiles in both installations in Sanaa.

Yemen-Houthi conflict

Yemen's conflict with the Houthis started in September 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group took command of Sanaa. The rebel army ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's administration and established the Supreme Political Council with the support of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. Yemen's legitimate state has been at odds with the rebel organisation since March 2015, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) supporting it. Hadi, the country's former president, fled to Saudi Arabia as a result of the conflict. Since 2015, thousands of people have been killed in a series of attacks and counter-attacks, bringing Yemen closer to hunger and humanitarian calamity.

(Image: AP)