Saudi Arabia Doctors Separates Yemini Baby Girl From Parasitic Twins; Declares Successful

Saudi Arabia doctors performed a successful separation surgery on Thursday to remove a parasitic twin from a Yemeni baby girl, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief), announced. Dr. Al-Rabeeah told Arab News that the surgery went smooth and the coordination between the team was excellent. For the first time after the operation, the parents met their daughter which has left them overwhelmed.

Doctors share how they performed the surgery

Saudi Arabia doctor informed that the operation was 45 minutes shorter than the expected time i.e., nine hours and eight stages. The separation process began on Thursday morning at the King Abdullah Specialty Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh. A total of 25 professionals including doctors, technicians, and nurses involved in the surgery. The hospital’s chairman of pediatric surgery, Dr. Mohammad Al-Namshan said that the baby faced some challenges during the surgery but she was able to overcome them.

The Yemeni baby woke up soon after the procedure and Dr. Al-Rabeeah congratulated her parents for her recovery. He also informed that the baby opened her eyes and even interacted with her mother, which was a breakthrough for them. However, Dr. Al-Rabeeah informed that the surgery had an 80% of success rate prior to the surgery. But there were challenges indeed. According to doctors, there is also a need for a plastic surgery intervention to cover the raw area.

The team informed that this is the 50th twins' separation procedure performed in the kingdom since the establishment of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program in 1990. Al-Rabeeah expressed his happiness and said that the team is celebrating the 50th success, and will continue to help those who are in need. The hospital's chairman of pediatric surgery also told Arab News that with the experience of the team in previous cases, the team came over it professionally, and hopefully, Aisha will have a very normal and good life in the future with minor effects from this surgery.

What are parasitic twins?

Doctors explained that parasitic twins were a specific type of conjoined twins. Although, Yemeni girl, Aisha is fully developed but was born with an extended pelvis area and an extra pair of lower extremities. Her parents followed the operation through a live stream from the hospital's conference hall. And now, the doctors will examine Aisha's situation for few days and then will begin the rehabilitation process.

Aisha's mother also expressed her gratitude to the doctors who saved her girl child. She thanked King Salman, the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and Dr. Al-Rabeeah and his team for their efforts. Her father Ahmad Mohimoud also thanked the team and said that they have no fears because Dr. Al-Rabeeah reassured them that it is not a life-threatening procedure.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)