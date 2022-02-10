Saudi Arabia: Four People Suffer Injuries In Drone Attack By Houthis At Abha Airport

At least four were reported injured after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport near the southern border with Yemen by Iran aligned Houthi rebels on February 10, Thursday, according to Saudi Arabia's state-run Ekhbariya channel. The airport is located about 200 km (125 miles) north of the Yemen border and serves domestic and regional routes for the citizens. The civilians were wounded from the shrapnel from the drone that was intercepted by Saudi Arabia’s air defences an Arab Coalition spokesperson confirmed in the televised remarks.

Those injured were identified as four workers at the airport, and the passengers, as per a preliminary report. Debris and shells from the intercepted drone scattered in the vicinity of the Saudi airport, which likely wounded the civilians.

“We will take firm operational measures in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and travellers,” a coalition spokesperson said in a statement, obtained by Saudi Arabia’s official SPA news agency.

Saudi coalition forces threaten 'firm operational measures' against Houthis

Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen has been ripe with the series of drone attacks by the rebel Houthis as the tension between Iran and Gulf Arab states allied to the United States has escalated in recent months after Houthi-led targetting of Abu Dhabi. Last month, the Houthis ballistic missile launcher was destroyed in Yemen’s al-Jawf province some 30 minutes after the attack.

Saudi-led coalition forces on Thursday warned that it will launch stern operational measures in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and property in the Arab nation. A civil war has been ongoing in Saudi Arabia’s Yemen since the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014 prompting the Arab Coalition, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE to intervene in the longstanding conflict in 2015.

Saudi’s Abha airport has been a regular target of drone and missile strikes from the Iran-backed rebel forces, and in one such deadly attack in August last year, at least eight civilians were injured after an explosive-laden drone was intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition forces at Abha airport. At least one Syrian national was dead and 47 others were critically wounded in 2019 in a separate attack on Abha and Jizan airport, Saudi-led coalition battling the group in Yemen had told state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).