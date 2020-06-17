Saudi-led Coalition Fighting In Yemen Asks UN To Share Details Of Its Accusations

The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia involved in the conflict in Yemen has asked the UN on June 16 to reveal the details stemming the allegations posed by the peace-keeping body that the coalition is responsible for at least 222 child deaths or injuries in 2019 so it could launch an investigation. After United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his annual report to the Security Council on June 15 that more than 1,400 children in Yemen were either killed or wounded, the Saudi-led coalition reportedly said that they take any accusations of violations of civilians and children’s rights “very seriously”.

Therefore, in a bid to investigate the allegations posed by the UN in its report, the coalition wants the organisation to share relevant information. Guterres said in the report that out of over 1,400 children either killed or maimed in Yemen, the Houthis are responsible for 313 children, the coalition for 222, Yemeni armed forces for 96 and accused popular committees, Security Belt Forces, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIL for other such incidents. However, the UN chief has noted that 482 child casualties “could not be attributed”.

Read - UN: Yemen Programs Fighting Coronavirus Might Stop By End Of June Due To Shortage Of Money

"Parties to conflict neglect to protect #children in the conduct of hostilities and deny them the vital aid they desperately need" SRSG Virginia Gamba



Read the Report of the UN Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict covering 2019



➡️https://t.co/aepUCsU4ir pic.twitter.com/ALw5mspGYE — ChildrenArmedConflict (@childreninwar) June 15, 2020

Read - Yemen's Rebels Crack Down As COVID-19 And Rumors Spread

Read - Fears Grow Over Worsening Virus Crisis In Yemen

Saudi-led coalition removed from UN blacklist

In the same report on Children and Armed Conflict, the organisation announced that it would remove the Saudi-led coalition, which is supporting the Yemen government, from the global list of parties that harm children in conflict. According to the UN chief, the coalition has “put in place measures...aimed at improving the protection of children”. Citing a “sustained significant decrease” in killing and wounding of children due to airstrikes, Guterres has said the coalition would be delisted. This decision of removing the coalition from UN blacklist has been welcomed by the former, several years after it was first accused of casualties among children in Yemen.

War-stricken Yemen has been involved in the conflict since the Houthi group backed by Iran ousted the government from its capital Sanaa in 2014. It was only in 2015 when the Saudi Arabia-led coalition stepped in to support the Yemeni government for restoration. Moreover, this coalition was under the UN blacklist for at least three years.

Read - UN Chief Takes Saudis Off Blacklist For Harming Yemen's Kids

Read - UN Aid Agencies Raise Alarm For Shortage Of Funds In Yemen Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(With inputs from Agencies) (Image credit: AP)