Saudi Arabia Organises Its 1st Yoga Festival In Jeddah; Over 1,000 People Participate

More than 1,000 individuals from across Saudi Arabia flocked to Juman Park in King Abdullah Economic City on Saturday to take part in the country's inaugural yoga festival, organised by the Saudi Yoga Committee, Arab News reported. People ranging in age from ten to sixty attended the event, which included a variety of games, yoga techniques, and the art of mindfulness.

The festival began with yoga on the grass, according to the newspaper, and attendees had the opportunity to practice yoga, see various performances, observe yoga studio demos, and learn about the services they offered. There were nearly eight hours of teaching and lectures by Saudi and international yoga specialists during the one-day event. Numerous other people also decided to relax and rest in the shade, where mats, pillows, and rugs were offered, and the day was full of vitality and acceptance.

According to the newspaper, the head of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Marwaai was "amazed" by the number of visitors and the enthusiastic, positive response. Her recent Twitter post on the matter, read, "Saudi Arabia’s first yoga festival offers mindfulness and meditation. JEDDAH: More than 1,000 people from across Saudi Arabia flocked to Juman Park in King Abdullah Economic City on Saturday to take part in the country's first yoga festival."

Arab News: Saudi Arabia’s first yoga festival offers mindfulness and meditation. JEDDAH: More than 1,000 people from across Saudi Arabia flocked to Juman Park in King Abdullah Economic City on Saturday to take part in the country's first yoga festival. https://t.co/sGMAE4a1fV 🤸🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cxYPfONQch — Nouf Almarwaai نوف المروعي 🇸🇦 (@NoufMarwaai) January 30, 2022

Festival a great success

Marwaai said that Saudi Arabia was seeing exceptional growth in all sectors, as well as in the quality of life, thanks to the government's strong support. "The festival was a great success and I am happy that not only Saudis welcomed but also embraced our thoughts on yoga, which was the sole purpose of the event," she told Arab News.

She underlined the benefits of yoga in daily life, saying, "We want to promote yoga to families and encourage it in the country. We want Saudis to start their day with yoga, which does not take more than 20 minutes a day, which anyone can easily spare."

(With inputs from agencies, Image: ANI)