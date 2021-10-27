Saudi Arabia Pledges $3BN For Cash-strapped Pakistan; PM Imran Khan Thanks Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will deposit $3 billion in Pakistan's central bank to boost the country's cash-strapped economy. The Saudi Fund for Development made the announcement on Tuesday, 26 October, reported news agency ANI citing Geo News. The Saudi Fund for Development has announced a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan's State Bank (SBP). It went on to say that an official directive had been issued to provide $1.2 billion to finance Pakistan's oil products trade for the rest of the year.

Hammad Azhar, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Energy, confirmed the report stating this is a welcome relief for Pakistan, which is suffering from a severe economic crisis. "This would help reduce pressures on our trade and forex accounts as a result of the global commodities price rise," he was quoted as saying by Geo News. On the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

I want to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $3 bn as deposit in Pak's central bank & financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bn. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times incl now when world confronts rising commodity prices. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 27, 2021

PM Imran Khan thanks Crown Prince

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to the Crown Prince for supporting the country in this hour of need. "I want to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $3 bn as deposit in Pak's central bank & financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bn. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times incl now when the world confronts rising commodity prices [sic]," he wrote on Twitter. Earlier in the month of May, Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Information, had announced that Saudi Arabia had agreed in principle to restart the oil delivery to Pakistan on a deferred payment basis.

Saudi Arabia had previously provided a $6 billion financial package, consisting of $3 billion in deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan and the other $3 billion in an oil facility on deferred payment on an annual basis. Riyadh has aided Islamabad on numerous occasions, including paying for Pakistan's first batch of F-16 fighter jets in the 1980s and providing $6 billion in loans to help the country overcome a balance of payments issue two years ago. Meanwhile, in 2018, Saudi Arabia rescued Pakistan by agreeing to supply $3.2 billion worth of oil on a deferred payment basis as part of its $6.2 billion package to help Pakistan overcome issues with its balance of payments.

Image: AP