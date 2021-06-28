Saudi Arabia Releases Two Prominent Women Activists After Three Years: Rights Group

Saudi Arabia recently released two prominent women’s rights activists held in detention for nearly three years, a rights group confirmed on June 27. According to Al Jazeera, the two activists were arrested back in August 2018 as part of a then widening government crackdown against peaceful dissent. Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah were detained along with more than a dozen other activists, on suspicion of harming Saudi interests, a move that drew international condemnation.

BREAKING: prominent #Saudi women human rights defenders Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah have been released following the expiry of the sentences against them. pic.twitter.com/m1qEPLvpuH — ALQST for Human Rights (@ALQST_En) June 27, 2021

As per reports, Samar Badawi received the United States’ International Women of Courage Award in 2012 for challenging the guardianship system. She was among the first women who signed a petition calling on the government to allow women to drive, vote and run in local elections. She is also the sister of Raif Badawi, a prominent human rights campaigner, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 on charges of “insulting Islam” on his blog.

Nassima al-Sadah is from the restive Shia-majority Qatif province. She has also campaigned for the right to drive and to abolish the guardianship system. Nassima was a candidate in the 2015 local elections which saw women run in elections for the first time. However, her name was ultimately removed by authorities.

Saudi Arabia’s crackdown

It is worth noting that their release follows that of prominent activist Loujain al-Hathloul in February who had served half of her custodial sentence on broad cybercrime and counterterrorism charges. Some of the other women’s rights activists arrested in 2018 include Eman al-Nafjan, Aziza al-Yousef, Aisha al-Manea, Ibrahim Modeimigh and Mohammed al-Rabea. It is worth mentioning that even though authorities overturned the decades-old ban on women driving, Saudi officials justified the arrests by saying the activists had suspicious contacts with foreign entities and offering financial support to “enemies overseas”.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a tough stance over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. Back in February, Washington even released an intelligence report implicating de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi's killing. The prince, however, denies any involvement. In April, the US State Department even voiced concern about the sentencing of a Saudi aid worker by a counterterrorism court to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban.

