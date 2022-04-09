Saudi Arabia Set To Allow One Million Foreign And Domestic Pilgrims In This Year's Hajj

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that one million Muslim pilgrims from within and outside the nation will be allowed to do the Hajj this year. In a statement, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah said, that it has authorised "one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the hajj this year,” Khaleej Times reported. The statement further added that the event is available to people who are under the age of 65 and have received the main Covid-19 immunisations, which have been permitted by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said, “We’re honoured to welcome one million pilgrims in Hajj 2022”.

Hajj pilgrims latest update

Furthermore, the government of Saudi Arabia wants to guarantee the pilgrims' safety, “while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the hajj.” According to Khaleej Times, based on quotas, a certain number of pilgrims from each nation will be able to participate in the pilgrimage.

In addition to this, People arriving from outside Saudi Arabia must present a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test done within 72 hours of their arrival.

However, once the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Saudi officials only permitted 1,000 pilgrims to take part. In 2021, they increased the number of completely vaccinated people to 60,000, who were chosen by a lottery. Before the outbreak, some 2.5 million people travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj every year.

The Hajj is a five-day religious pilgrimage that takes place in Mecca, Islam's holiest city, and the surrounding territories of western Saudi Arabia. This year's event is anticipated to take place in July.

COVID cases in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced another COVID-19-related fatality, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,054. Saudi health officials verified 114 additional instances recorded throughout the Kingdom in the preceding 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons infected with the illness to 751,518. Further, 88 of the individuals are still in critical condition. 303 people have recovered from COVID-19, increasing the overall number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 736,316, according to the Health Ministry.

Since the Kingdom's vaccination program began, over 63 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered. Nearly 25 million individuals have received all of their vaccines.

(Image: AP)