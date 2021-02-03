Saudi Arabia Suspends Flights From 20 Nations, Including India, To Curb COVID Infections

Saudi Arabia on February 2 suspended the visas for international air travel from at least 20 countries, effective 9 pm local time Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Interior’s statement. In an effort to stem the spread of the mutant coronavirus strains, the kingdom issued a temporary ban advisory including the overseas travellers that will enter the nation 14 days preceding the implementation of the restriction, the interior ministry added. “The Ministry of Interior announced that a temporary suspension for entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [from 20 countries has been enforced on non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners, and their families,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

Temporary Suspension for Entry to the Kingdom for Non-Citizens, Diplomats, Health Practitioners and their Families Coming from 20 Countries, Starting at 21:00 on Wednesday 03/02/2021, the Interior Ministry announces.https://t.co/wOBLbnpw9G#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/JsFQQKuc9A — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) February 2, 2021

Ban includes India

The ban includes a list of 20 countries: Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan. “In accordance with the preventive and precautionary measures recommended by the health authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and as a part of its relentless efforts to control and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 for maintaining the epidemiological situation and public health in the country, the Ministry of Interior has temporarily suspended entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” an official statement from Ministry of Interior affairs read.

Read: Yemen's Central Bank Calls UN Report Accusing Govt Of Siphoning Saudi Money 'misleading'

Read: Saudi Arabia Extends COVID-19 Travel Ban Till May 17 As Precautionary Measure

Furthermore, the Kingdom informed that all citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the aforementioned countries or those who transited any of those countries during the 14 days preceding their return to the Kingdom will enter in accordance with the measure. The ban comes after Saudi Arabia recorded 310 new coronavirus cases as of February 2. The death toll in the Kingdom spiked to 4, jumping the total fatalities to 6,383. Saudi Arabia has registered total of 368,639 infections since the pandemic hit, according to the Ministry of Health. Only last month, Egypt had reopened its airspace to Qatar flights after Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to the Gulf Arab state. It was the first-ever first commercial flight to fly between the two countries since Egypt's boycott of Qatar in 2017.

Read: Saudi Arabia Urges Citizens To Comply With Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Read: Joe Biden's Presidency May Put An End To Years Long Enmity Between Saudi Arabia And Iran