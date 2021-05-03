Saudi Arabia To Allow COVID-19 Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad From May 17

Saudi Arabia is set to permit citizens immunised from COVID-19 to travel abroad from May 17, the country’s interior ministry said on May 2. According to Arab News, the Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that citizens who are fully vaccinated, have received the first dose at least 14 days before departure or have recovered from the infection within the last six months will be allowed to travel. The MoI added that children between the ages of 8 and 18 are exempt from the vaccination rule but must present travel insurance from the Saudi Central Bank that will ensure COVID-19 medical care.

In a press conference, the Ministry of Health separately urged anyone experiencing intense post-vaccination symptoms to visit a Tetamman clinic, appointments for which can be made via the designated app for anything related to the coronavirus, Sehhaty. MoH spokesperson Dr Mohammad Al-Abd Al-Aly asked residents to monitor themselves careful post-vaccination and even urged them to seek medical care if they were experiencing COVID-like symptoms following their vaccination, especially those that lasted longer than three days.

He also added that citizens above the age of 75 could visit any vaccination centre without an appointment. They also do not need to take a PCR test before going to get vaccinated. Al-Abd also informed that being vaccinated would not have any effect on the results of a PCR test.

The spokesperson said, “We are still in a period of fluctuation and need to continue to follow COVID guidelines. The coming few days are crucial, especially with the Eid holidays around the corner. Let us ensure that these times of celebration don’t turn into times of sadness”.

COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Further, Al-Abd informed that the Kingdom has not recorded any deaths related to the COVID-19 vaccine. He urged citizens to continue to be cautious about their activities, mask up and avoid gatherings and follow all the necessary safety guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus. The Ministry of Health announced 937 new COVID cases on Sunday, 1,120 new recoveries, and 11 new deaths. Overall, the Kingdom has 419,348 cases, 402,664 recoveries, and 6,979 deaths.

According to Arab News, Riyadh continues to report the highest number of new cases, with 381 on May 2. Makkah, on the other hand, recorded 225 new cases and the Eastern Province reported 110. The number of active cases in the Kingdom has, however, decreased to 9,705, of which 1,351 are in critical condition. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate has increased marginally, currently standing at 96 per cent.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)

