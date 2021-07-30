Saudi Arabia To Reopen Its Borders For Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated Foreign Tourists

After a 17-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia has announced to open its border for tourists who have taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the state news agency reported on Friday. The Ministry of Tourism announced to lift restrictions for foreign tourists from August 1. Meanwhile, the ministry has not announced the lifting of restrictions for the Umrah-- an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year-- that attracts millions of foreign tourists every year.

Saudia Arabia has been spending billions to boost its tourism sector

According to reports, the ministry has approved the entry of the tourists who have taken the shots of-- Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. It also directs foreign tourists to produce a negative RT-PCR coronavirus test taken within the last 72 hours to avoid institutional quarantine period. The ministry's latest order also directs the foreign tourists to register their details including contact and the name of the hotel/house where they would stay. It is worth noting the country has been spending billions in order to attract foreign tourists apart from its oil-reliant economy. According to reports, it has issued nearly four lakh tourist visas after the kingdom began issuing traveller permits for the first time in 2019.

COVID-19 has ravaged Saudi's dream

However, the deadly coronavirus pandemic has crushed its dream as it has disrupted the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages for two consecutive years. Both the pilgrimage is considered as a key revenue generator for the kingdom as they generate $12 billion (10.3 billion euros) annually. This year, 60,000 vaccinated Saudi citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia have been allowed to perform the hajj due to continued concerns around the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government has accelerated a nationwide covid vaccination drive in order to reestablish the tourism sector which has been the most affected sector since the pandemic hit the country. According to the ministry of health, it has inoculated 26 out of 35 million people. The country has registered more than 5,23,000 covid cases, with 8,213 deaths.

(Image Credit: AP)