Saudi Arabia's Woman Jailed For 34 Years For Following & Retweeting Activists On Twitter

In the latest crackdown against Twitter users in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia’s PhD student at England's Leeds University was sentenced to 34 years in prison reportedly for using Twitter and following and retweeting dissidents and activists. Gulf nation’s special terrorist court handed down the sentence against Salma al-Shehab, who is a 34-year-old mother of two young children. She was initially sentenced to three years in prison over the “crime” of using the internet website to “cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security”, according to The Guardian report.

However, an appeals court announced 34-year imprisonment followed by a travel ban of another 34 years. The travel ban was reportedly imposed on al-Shehab after a public prosecutor urged the court to consider other alleged crimes. The media outlet cited translated court records to state that the fresh charges against the PhD student include allegations such as Shaheb was “assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts” by retweeting.

While the allegations are being deemed ‘unfair’ by activists and users on social media, it is reportedly believed that Shehab might get an opportunity to seek a new appeal in the case.

Salma al-Shehab is a 3⃣4⃣ year old mother of two boys.



She was sentenced to 3⃣4⃣ years in jail followed by a 3⃣4⃣ year travel ban in #SaudiArabia.



How old will she be when she's free?

1⃣0⃣2⃣ years old



How old will her boys be?

7⃣4⃣ & 7⃣2⃣



We won't let it stand. #FreeSalma pic.twitter.com/ia3vig6G3X — The Freedom Initiative (@thefreedomi) August 16, 2022

Was Shehab a vocal Saudi activist?

The media report by The Guardian has noted that ‘by all accounts’, Shehab was not a leading or vocal Saudi activist in the UK or in the kingdom. On Instagram, where she has 159 followers, the 34-year-old describes herself as a dental hygienist, medical educator, PhD student at Leeds University and lecturer at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, and as a wife and a mother to her sons, Noah and Adam.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Shehab’s profile showed 2,597 followers with her tweets ranging from burnout due to COVID-19 burnout and pictures of her young sons. She has retweeted posts by Saudi dissidents living in exile, who had called for the release of political prisoners, which has drawn fire against the kingdom for several years now. Reportedly, Shehab appeared to be supporting a significant Saudi feminist activist who was previously imprisoned, Loujain al-Hathloul. Hathloul is believed to have allegedly face torture in the kingdom and is now living under a travel ban.

The media outlet cited an individual who knew Shehab to describe the 34-year-old well-educated, avid reader who did not tolerate injustice. She arrived in the UK between 2018 and 2019 to pursue her PhD at Leeds and had only returned to Saudi Arabia to celebrate December 2020 holidays at her home with an intention to bring both her children and husband back to the UK with her. However, she was called for questioning by Saudi authorities before she was arrested and tried for her tweets.

Has Twitter responded to the incident?

As per the report, the microblogging platform Twitter is yet to respond to the incident. The social media company, which is already being scrutinised for the number of spam accounts, did not respond to specific questions about any influence by Saudi Arabia on the giant. Twitter has also not clarified the difference in policies as a senior aide to Saudi Prince Mohammed, Bader al-Asaker is allowed to keep a verified account despite the US government’s allegations that he planned an illegal infiltration that led anonymous users on platforms to be identified and jailed by the Saudi government. Remarkably, one employee of the social media company has been even jailed in US court in relation to an incident of that magnitude.

