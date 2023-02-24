WATCH | Saudi-bound Air India Plane Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram, Emergency Declared

An Air India Express plane (IX385) flying from Calicut to Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 168 passengers onboard was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, February 24. According to sources, the flight was diverted due to technical glitches and has now landed safely at the airport

An airline spokesperson said, "Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 168 passengers onboard diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issues."

#WATCH | Dammam bound Air India Express flight from Calicut diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical reasons lands safely at the airport. A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport for the landing of this flight pic.twitter.com/22EunuU0n5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

According to sources, a full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday after the Saudi-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to a suspected hydraulic failure.

Earlier in February, another Air India Express flight (IX540) from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram had to make an emergency landing after the crew noticed a technical snag in the nose wheel. As many as 156 passengers were onboard and all were reported to be safe.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also ordered an investigation into the matter to identify the reasons behind the emergency landing. In recent times, the DGCA has noted an increase in the number of technical glitches in flights, posing a significant risk for passengers.

According to government data, aircraft in India faced 478 technical snags between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Air India faced 184 technical snags, the highest among any other Indian airline. The Ministry of Civil Aviation data also suggests that out of 478 glitches, Indigo followed Air India with 98 glitches and Spicejet faced 77 such glitches.