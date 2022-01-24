Saudi Coalition Takes Down Houthi Ballistic Missile Over Arab Region; No Deaths Reported

Saudi Arabia-led coalition on Monday reportedly shot down Iran-back militia, Houthi’s ballistic missile over Dhahran Al-Janoub in Jazan province. According to the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television, the coalition said it destroyed a ballistic missile that was launched towards the Saudi region early on Monday (local time). Moreover, the shrapnel from the missile which was destroyed in the Jazan province landed in the industrial zone of the town. Material loss has been reported but no injuries or deaths.

As per the report, the Arab coalition said that it destroyed the launch pad where ballistic missiles were fired from in Yemen’s Al-Jawf. It is to note that the attack by the coalition comes only less than a week after Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Iran-backed militia used cruise and ballistic missiles along with drones on 17 January for an attack on Abu Dhabi and killed three people.

In retaliation to one of the most drastic escalations in the Yemen war, since UAE is also part of the coalition, Houthi targets were attacked. UAE has also pressed US President Joe Biden’s administration to re-designate the Houthis as a terror group. The Saudi-led coalition has been involved in an aerial campaign against the Houthis, who are demanding the international legitimacy and control of the government.

‘Baseless and unfounded’ allegations over Saudi airstrikes

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fighting Yemen has denied that it deliberately targetted the detention centre in airstrikes on 21 January that killed over 80 people and also caused a nationwide internet blackout. According to Saudi state news agency SPA, on Saturday, a spokesperson for the coalition, Brigadier Gen Turki Al-Maliki called the claim by Iran-backed Houthi militants “baseless and unfounded”.

The Houthis, which control Yemen, blamed the Saudi-led coalition for the strike in the northern city of Sa’ada. According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), around 70 people were killed and 130 were wounded in the attack. A separate airstrike on Friday hit the telecommunications building in the strategic port city of Hodeidah, causing a nationwide internet blackout, stated NetBlocks, which is an organisation that tracks network disruptions.

Meanwhile, Save the Children said that three children also died in the attack. CNN stated that the Norwegian Refugee Council said that the internet blackout, which is still ongoing as of Friday evening would impact the delivery of aid to the nation.

Additionally, on Friday, SPA reported that the Saudi-led coalition said it also attacked “military targets” in Yemen’s capital Sanaa claiming to have conducted the operation “in response to the threat of hostile attacks”. The coalition launched an offensive in 2015 in a bid to restore Yemen’s internationally recognised government after it was ousted by the Houthis. However, recently, the coalition, which the UAE is a part of, has ramped up attacks on the Iran-back militia targets after Houthi missile and drone strike killed several in Abu Dhabi.

Image: AP/PTI/Representative