Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visits Washington; Discusses Regional Crisis & Human Rights

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, on Tuesday, became the highest-ranking Saudi envoy to visit Washington since Joe Biden assumed presidential office in January this year. During his visit to the US capital, Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed a wide range of issues with senior officials including the Yemen war and threats from Iran.

Later, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reckoned about the possibility of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death being brought to the discussion table. But a White House statement on the minister's meeting with national security adviser Jake Sullivan did not mention Khashoggi's murder, although it said Sullivan "emphasized the importance of progress in advancing human rights in the Kingdom."

Khashoggi, a columnist for Washington Post, disappeared while visiting Saudi Consulate on his trip to Istanbul in 2018. Later, Saudi officials admitted that Khashoggi was mistakenly killed during an extradition operation. However, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman continues to deny any knowledge of the same.

'Yemen war and Iran'

In addendum to his meet with Sullivan, Prince also met with Colin Kahl, US Undersecretary for policy and two discussed “efforts to end the war in Yemen” and shared US-Saudi commitment to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities and other issues. According to the White House, the two statesmen are also scheduled to cover Saudi defense needs and regional issues of the middle east. “They'll discuss the longstanding partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, regional security, and the U.S. commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups," Psaki told reporters.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today in Washington with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure a strong global economic recovery, to advance the climate agenda, and to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. Mr. Sullivan emphasized the importance of progress in advancing human rights in the Kingdom. They agreed to stay in touch regularly over the coming months on these and other issues, White House readout added.

The Saudi Envoy also visited the Pentagon where he met officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a meeting that the Pentagon did not detail publicly. Prince Khalid will meet with State Department officials Wednesday, Associated Press reported.

