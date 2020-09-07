Saudi King Tells Trump That He Is Eager To Achieve 'fair Solution To Palestinian Issue'

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, on September 6, reportedly told US President Donald Trump that the kingdom was eager to achieve a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue. According to a local Saudi news agency, King Salman acknowledged that the issue was the main starting point of the kingdom’s proposed Arab Peace Initiative.

In a phone call to Trump, the Saudi leader reportedly appreciated US efforts to support peace and said that Saudi Arabia wanted to see a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on the Arab Peace Initiative proposed by the kingdom back in 2002. The leaders spoke following a historic US-brokered accord last month under which the UAE agreed to become the third Arab state to normalise ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia, which is the birthplace of Islam and the site of its holiest shrine, does not recognise Israel. However, under the new proposal, the kingdom agreed to allow flights between UAE and Israel, including by Israeli airliners, to use its airspace.

Arab nations demand two-state solution

Arab nations have offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and fill Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Meanwhile, White House adviser and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has also said that he hopes another Arab country normalises ties within months. Although no other Arab state has said so far it is considering following the UAE.

As per reports, last month, King Salman’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kushner discussed the need for the Palestinians and the Israelis to resume negotiations and reach a lasting peace. Meanwhile, Arab nations have been demanding a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, which has been a major obstruction for the normalisation of ties. However, Kushner indicated that other Arab countries could soon follow the suit after Israel-UAE agreement, expressing hope that it will be within months.

