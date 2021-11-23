Saudi-led Coalition Launch Multiple Airstrikes On 'legitimate' Houthi Targets In Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Tuesday, November 23, acknowledged that it conducted a series of air attacks outside Yemen's capital Sanaa on hidden ballistic missile bases during the late night. Earlier on Tuesday morning, Saudi media had issued a warning to citizens in Sanaa that airstrikes were being carried out against a range of "legitimate" Houthi targets, Sputnik reported. Dhahban, just outside of Sanaa, was one of the planned targets.

As per the Saudi coalition, precautionary preparations had been taken to minimise civilian fatalities and collateral damage. The group also alleged that militants had infiltrated local hospitals as well as public organisations, and claimed that citizens were being used as human shields. Furthermore, a couple of unconfirmed social media videos surfaced that depict the situation in Sanaa, with one blast reportedly lighting up the night sky.

According to Sputnik, the airstrikes came only hours after a Saudi coalition released a video claiming to show that the Houthi rebels have been testing an air system during takeoff and landing at Sanaa International Airport, which has a single 3,200-meter-long runway. The footage, according to the coalition, shows that Houthi rebels had turned the airport area into a military camp, equipped with workshops, weapons, drone storage, and even explosive devices.

Saudi attacks on Houthi military bases in Yemen

Furthermore, Houthi rebels, which is supported by Iran, claimed to have initiated 14 bomb-laden drones against several Saudi cities as well as Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah on Saturday, provoking the Saudi coalition to retaliate on 13 targets in Yemen earlier yesterday, according to Saudi state news agencies.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, stated during a televised press conference that the rebel forces attacked Aramco refineries in Jeddah as well as military targets in Jeddah, Riyadh, Najran, Abha, and Jizan in response to the Saudi-led Arab coalition's "aggression" and criminal activities in Yemen.

On the other hand, in addition to this, just a few days back on November 18, the Saudi-led military coalition conducted repeated attacks on military bases commanded by the Houthi militia in Sanaa. The air raids attacked Dhahban and Al-Nahdayn camps in northern and southern Sanaa, as per Houthi-run al-Masirah TV. It is worth noting that the new incident occurred only a few hours later after Al-Arabiya TV, which is controlled by Saudi Arabia, said that the coalition had captured a bomb-laden drone targeted towards Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport.

Houthi onslaught on Saudi Arabia-backed regime

The raid also comes at a time when the Houthi group has increased cross-border ballistic rocket and drone strikes. The rebel group launched a massive onslaught against the Saudi Arabia-backed regime in February in an attempt to take the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen, which is the Yemeni government's last stronghold in the north. Ever since the Houthis took control of the capital city, Sanaa, and sections of the nation's northern area in 2014, Yemen has been torn apart by civil conflict, compelling the internationally recognised government to evacuate to the south and subsequently to Saudi Arabia.

(Image: AP/Representative)