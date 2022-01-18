Saudi-led Coalition Launches Airstrike On Houthi Holdouts In Yemen After Abu Dhabi Attack

A day after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen launched airstrikes targetting insurgent holdouts in Sanaa on Monday. According to a Twitter post by Saudi Press Agency, the airstrikes were a retaliation to the threat posed by the Iran-backed Houthi militants to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The air attack was also confirmed by the Al-Masirah TV, run by the militant group, without reporting casualties.

"In response to the threat and out of military necessity, airstrikes have begun in Sanaa," the Saudi Press Agency said on Twitter, hours after United Arab Emirates (UAE) vowed reprisals following the deadly attack on the Emirati capital.

It is to mention that UAE is a part of the Saudi-led coalition force that supports the Yemeni government against the Houthi militants. However, the oil tanker blast on Monday was the first massive attack carried out by the Iran-back insurgent on Emirati soil. The rebels claimed responsibility for the attack and admitted that they had fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones.

"Five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones produced in an operation dubbed as 'Hurricane Yemen' targeted Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, the Musaffah oil refinery in Abu Dhabi and a number of important and sensitive Emirati sites and facilities," Houthi commander Yahya Saree, was quoted as saying by Al-Masirah.

He also added that the attacks were to thwart UAE from desperately serving the interests of the US and Israel. Saree also warned UAE against interference in matters of the Houthi rebels.

Two Indians among three deceased in Abu Dhabi drone attack

Two Indians were among the three killed in the massive explosion that sparked fire beat the Abu Dhabi National Company (ADNOC) on Friday. In addition, a Pakistani national was also reportedly deceased in the "drone attack" orchestrated by Houthi rebels. UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan criticised the incident as a "cowardly act of terrorism" and promised to retaliate. Meanwhile, UAE has launched an investigation to determine suspects for the assault. Police also informed that minor fires erupted in the Abu Dhabi International Airport due to drones, however, no significant damages were caused. The NIA has been currently deployed to gather details on the explosion.

It is to mention that the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have earlier claimed responsibility for such attacks and later denied them. Additionally, the incident also came within days after an Emirati-flagged vessel was captured by the Yemen-based Houthis. US, France, and the UK on Monday condemned the attack on UAE.

Image: AP/representative