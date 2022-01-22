Saudi-led Coalition Rejects Targeting Yemeni Detention Centre; Criticises Houthi Claims

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fighting Yemen has denied that it deliberately targetted the detention centre in airstrikes on Friday that killed at least 70 people and also caused a nationwide internet blackout. According to Saudi state news agency SPA, on Saturday, a spokesperson for the coalition, Brigadier Gen Turki Al-Maliki called the claim by Iran-backed Houthi militants “baseless and unfounded”.

The Houthis, which control Yemen, blamed the Saudi-led coalition for the strike in the northern city of Sa’ada. According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), around 70 people were killed and 130 were wounded in the attack. A separate airstrike on Friday hit the telecommunications building in the strategic port city of Hodeidah, causing a nationwide internet blackout, stated NetBlocks, which is an organisation that tracks network disruptions. Meanwhile, Save the Children said that three children also died in the attack. CNN stated that the Norwegian Refugee Council said that the internet blackout, which is still ongoing as of Friday evening would impact the delivery of aid to the nation.

Additionally, on Friday, SPA reported that the Saudi-led coalition said it also attacked “military targets” in Yemen’s capital Sanaa claiming to have conducted the operation “in response to the threat of hostile attacks”. The coalition launched an offensive in 2015 in a bid to restore Yemen’s internationally recognised government after it was ousted by the Houthis. However, recently, the coalition, which the UAE is a part of, has ramped up attacks on the Iran-back militia targets after Houthi missile and drone strike killed several in Abu Dhabi.

UN Chief condemns Saudi-led airstrikes

Earlier on Friday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the airstrikes by the coalition in the Houthi-held province, According to a statement released by the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health as per Xinhua, "more than 77 killed prisoners and nearly 146 wounded have been transported by ambulances to the hospitals of Saada so far." Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, “The Secretary-General condemns the airstrikes launched earlier today by the Saudi-led Coalition against a detention centre in Saada city. Initial reports indicate at least 60 deaths and over 100 injured among the inmates.”

“Further airstrikes have been reported elsewhere in Yemen, also with reports of deaths and injuries among civilians, including children," Dujarric added. “The Secretary-General reminds all parties that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law.”

