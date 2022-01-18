Last Updated:

Saudi-led Coalition's Airstrikes On Sanaa Kills 11 As MEA Denounces Houthi Attack In UAE

At least 11 people have been killed in airstrikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, reported Arab media outlets on Tuesday

Aanchal Nigam

At least 11 people have been killed in airstrikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, reported Arab media. The latest attack by the coalition comes after the Iran-backed militant group claimed responsibility for the massive attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday killing three people including two Indians. As per media reports, the airstrikes reduced two houses to rubbles. It is pertinent to note that UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted that the coalition had launched fresh strikes “targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday. The rare and deadly attack on UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, near the airport, was claimed by Houthis and it also reportedly injured at least six people.

The drastic escalation in the decades-old conflict between the Iran-backed militia and the Saudi-led coalition this week came after Houthis reportedly carried out multiple cross-border attacks against the kingdom. However, the Monday episode was the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and was claimed by insurgents in Yemen.

MEA Jaishankar denounces ‘unacceptable acts’

A day after the Indian embassy in UAE confirmed the deaths of two Indians among the 3 fatalities of the Houthi-claimed “terror” attack, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) DR. S Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday that he spoke with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. Jaishankar not only denounced the “unacceptable acts” but said that he conveyed India’s “strong solidarity” with UAE. Condoling the deaths, MEA said that the Indian embassy in UAE is working with Arab authorities to “provide the fullest support to families of the deceased”.

In the Monday attack by Houthis, three oil tankers carrying fuel had exploded near Abu Dhabi airport. Houthi commander Yahya Saree, was quoted by Al-Masirah as saying, “Five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones produced in an operation dubbed as 'Hurricane Yemen' targeted Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, the Musaffah oil refinery in Abu Dhabi and a number of important and sensitive Emirati sites and facilities.”

Following the attack, ANI reported that UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan asserted, “We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable."

