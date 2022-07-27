Saudi Prince Unveils Advanced Mirrored Skyscraper Eco-city In Desert: Report

Saudi Arabia recently unveiled its vision for ‘The Line’, a "giga-project" that would transform the northwest of the country. According to NPR news, the more than 105 miles long city would house up to 9 million inhabitants, and be powered completely by renewable energy. As extending from the Red Sea to the east through the desert and into a mountain range, the futuristic walled city with an open interior that is surrounded on both sides by a mirrored façade is depicted in the recently released design concepts.

According to the Xinhua report, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the plan for THE LINE on Monday. THE LINE is a metropolis that would support a green way of living while addressing environmental concerns.

THE LINE will be an architectural marvel running in a straight line from the mountains of NEOM to the Red Sea.



A city built to deliver a new future for humanity.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/5v9NhqFe2p — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

The advanced city in Saudi desert

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince told the Saudi Press Agency that the city, which is planned to be 200 metres wide, 170 kilometres long, and 500 metres above sea level, is a civilizational revolution that puts humanity first and offers an unmatched urban living experience while protecting the surrounding nature.

The architecture represents how future metropolitan areas would look, devoid of traffic, cars, and pollutants. According to the plan, residents would have access to a high-speed train with a 20-minute end-to-end travel time as well as all facilities within a five-minute walk.

Presenting a 170 km vertical city that can be travelled end to end in 20 minutes. Giving residents a convenient lifestyle within 5-minute walk neighborhoods, and communities organized in three dimensions, THE LINE is the future of urban living.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/fXntnKt42W — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

Artificial intelligence is also being used to provide "autonomous" services in what is being hailed as a "revolution in civilisation," Sky News reported. Supplies of water and energy are deemed to be "100% renewable." A "year-round temperate microclimate with natural ventilation" will exist within.

THE LINE is set to be a car-free city powered only by 100% renewable energy, meaning clean and fresh air for its inhabitants.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/dQisCvvpln — NEOM (@NEOM) July 26, 2022

The cutting-edge skyscraper, which is constructed of mirror glass and will be part of the desert city called "Neom" and be approximately the size of Massachusetts, will be taller than the Empire State Building, the Greek Reporter reported.

This futuristic project is a component of NEOM, a $500 billion economic zone that will reportedly be partially financed by a flotation expected in 2024, Sky News reported. In order to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy away from oil, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform plan included the announcement of the metropolis known as the NEOM in the year 2017.

Half of the $319 billion needed for the first round of financing will come from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund. According to the crown prince, the nation would seek funding from other sovereign wealth funds in the area and throughout the world in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Saudi prince told Xinhua that project teams from over ten nations are now involved in the project's construction. Furthermore, to make the idea a reality, he invited outstanding multinational corporations and companies to take part in the building of THE LINE in the future.

The Saudi prince said, “The designs for the city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability," Xinhua reported.

(Image: Twitter/@NEOM/ AP)