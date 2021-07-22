Saudi Women Officers Stand Guard Inside The Grand Mosque In Mecca, Netizens Laud Move

In a big push towards women empowerment, the Saudi Arabia government has recruited 12 female soldiers to become a part of the security services that monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birthplace of Islam. This is the first time in Arab history that female soldiers are standing guard to maintain law and order in Mecca. The women soldiers at the Grand Mosque were seen wearing a military khaki uniform, teamed with a hip-length jacket, loose trousers, and a black beret over a veil covering their hair.

The holy sites in Mecca and Medina normally host more than two million people during hajj. However, this year there is a significant decrease in the number of pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has made several reforms in the country, right from the economic reformation to lifting conservative practices and social issues. The government has also brought ease to foreign investments in the country as well. As part of plans to modernise the conservative Muslim kingdom, the government has lifted the ban on driving for women in the country. The Saudi Arab regime has also granted women more control over family matters and allowed adult women to travel without permission from guardians.

It's a clear sign conditions are slowly beginning to thaw.

Restrictions in Mecca and Madina

In view of COVID-19, the Saudi Arabia government has imposed several restrictions in the country. It has restricted the entry of foreign pilgrims and has allowed only its own citizens to participate in haj. The new restriction has barred millions of pilgrims from haj. According to Al Jazeera, around 10,000 vaccinated Muslims were allowed to participate in the pilgrims on Sunday. The people at Mecca maintained social distancing and followed COVID-19 guidelines.

This year, the government has allowed only 60,000 vaccinated citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj and last year, only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed from within the kingdom to take part.

COVID situation in Saudi Arabia

The active cases in Saudi Arabia continue to decline as recoveries outnumber the new cases. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 1,142 new coronavirus cases followed by 12 deaths. So far there have been 5,13,284 infection cases and 8,115 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

