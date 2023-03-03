Scientists Find Hidden Corridor In The Great Pyramid Of Giza Using Modern Technology

In an interesting discovery, scientists have found a nine-metre-long hidden corridor near the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza. The scientists used modern technology to find out the secrets inside the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

An imaging method based on cosmic rays was used by them to find out the cavity behind the pyramid's north face and was first discovered in the year 2016. The proceedings of the study were published in the scientific journal Nature, and experts believe that this discovery could lead to further findings.

Scientists find a hidden corridor in the Great Pyramid of Giza using modern technology

"This discovery, in my opinion, is the most important discovery of the 21st century," Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s former Antiquities Minister, told NBC News Thursday.

The length of the passage-like space is around 2 metres wide and 9 metres in length, said the officials, who also suggested that the corridor was likely designed to help relieve the weight of the huge structure, which was built as royal burial chambers around 2560 BC. The corridor was "protecting or reducing the pressure on something beneath it," said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. "It might be that or something else, but they would figure it out very soon," he added.

What is Egypt's ScanPyramid project?

Notably, the pyramid known as Khufu's Pyramid was built on the outskirts of Cairo on the Giza plateau by pharaoh Khufu, who was the 4th Dynasty pharaoh and reigned from 2509 to 2483 BC. This discovery today tells us there is something important to be discovered soon under that tunnel, which could be the real burial chamber of Khufu, said Hawass. The recent findings are part of the international "ScanPyramids" project launched in October 2015 by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Under this project, the Ministry seeks to find out the secrets inside the huge structures without using invasive drilling methods. To find the hind passage, scientists used "non-invasive and non-destructive surveying techniques" called muon radiography.

Image: AP