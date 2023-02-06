Second Quake Of 7.7 Magnitude Jolts Turkey & Syria As Over 1,300 Killed & 6,400 Injured

Another massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked central Turkey and Syria on Monday afternoon. The earthquake jolted the country while the rescue team is still dealing with the repercussions of the first one. The second earthquake came in less than 12 hours after 7.8 magnitude jolted the nation. Severe tremors were also felt in Syria as both the middle eastern country struggles to deal with the wrath of nature. As per the Associated Press, the combined toll in both the country has reached over 1,300 and the authorities are still fearing more fatalities.

The Monday earthquake has also caused heavy devastation to the Turkish infrastructure. As per the Spectator Index, around 2,818 buildings in Turkey were destroyed following the quake.

The Turkish parliament has suspended work for a week due to the earthquake, RIA Novosti reported citing a member of parliament. Schools in 10 cities and provinces are to be shut for a week, while airports in Hatay, Maraş, and Antep have been closed or partially closed.

Turkey faces country's worst disaster since 1939

In a press conference, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is calling it the country’s largest disaster since 1939. He said 912 people had been killed in Turkey alone after the first quake, with more than 5,300 wounded. Syria, on the other hand, stated that around 320 people lost their lives in the country and 1,000 were left wounded.

"Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts, although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night make things more difficult. We do not know how high the casualty numbers will go as efforts to lift the debris continue in several buildings in the earthquake zone," Erdogan said, adding that “Today is a day for 85 million to be together as one heart.”

In a tweet, President Erdoğan said that over 9 thousand personnel are carrying out search and rescue work. “Currently, 9 thousand of personnel carry out search and rescue work, and this number is constantly increasing with those who reach the earthquake area from outside. Detection and rescue activities of our citizens remaining in the collapsed buildings continue uninterruptedly,” the Turkish President wrote on Twitter.