Seven Arrested As Turkish Intelligence Uncovers 'ghost' Mossad Network

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization or Millî İstihbarat Teşkilat, better known by its acronym MIT announced it uncovered a ghost network of Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) cell in the country and arrested seven members, according to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

'Ghost cell' of operatives exposed

The report said that a "ghost" cell of 56 operatives spying on non-Turkish nationals in the country was exposed after month-long surveillance. All of them were reportedly working on behalf of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. The report also said that Israel used Arab spies in the country to gather intelligence on targets in Syria and Lebanon. Among the targets was a Hezbollah building in Beirut where senior military and political figures lived, the report said from Turkish intelligence sources.

Hamas has offices in Turkey, making it a prime target of Israeli intelligence. Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organisation. Many Syrians, Lebanese and Iranians also live in and transit through Turkey which makes the country a major focus of Mossad.

7 operatives arrested

The Daily Sabah reported that MIT launched a collaborative operation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch of the Istanbul Police Department. According to information gathered by the Sabah newspaper, in the operation, the agency’s counterintelligence unit apprehended seven people who all reportedly confessed to working for Mossad in their testimonies. The operatives physically followed certain targets determined by Mossad to surveil and photograph one-on-one meetings.

The report said that documents from MIT revealed that the spies were gathering biographical intelligence on foreign nationals through an online routing method, tracking vehicle movements via GPS, hacking into password-protected networks based on WiFi devices and finding private locations. The "ghost cell," consisting of citizens from various Middle Eastern countries, used several fake websites in multiple languages, chiefly Arabic, to obtain technical locations and real IP addresses.

Previous exposes and arrests in Turkey

Turkish media had also reported in May that MIT had busted another cell of 15 Mossad agents based in Istanbul and made six arrests. In December 2022, Turkey had claimed to expose another group of seven people spying on Palestinians for Mossad, which used their intelligence to launch online defamation campaigns and threats against Palestinians.

As per the report, MIT previously has had uncovered a string of espionage networks in recent years, in cooperation with Turkish police. This includes one network working for Russia, and it had also thwarted a plot by Iran to assassinate Israeli citizens in Turkey. Operations have also led to the discovery of a story by Iranian intelligence operatives to kidnap Iranian dissidents who took shelter in Turkey.