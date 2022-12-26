Seven People Including Dual-nationals With Links To UK Arrested Over Raging Iran Protests

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran arrested seven people with connections to the UK in the central Iranian province of Kerman alleging that the people were leading protests in the province through an organised network, said Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic News Agency. The agency stated that IRGC claimed that a number of the detainees held dual-nationality and intended to flee the country. The arrests come against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests that have rocked Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

“The network, which named itself “Zagros”, gathered together anti-revolutionary agents from both inside and outside the country to pursue plots against the Islamic system, especially in the recent unrest,” said IRGC. The Iran Guards also claimed that the even arrestees had been involved in “planning, leading and producing content as well as organising and fueling the flames of the protests”. Their social media groups and channels were also blocked and became unavailable, reported Iranian state media. “The IRGC intelligence agency is identifying other members of this network both inside and outside the country.”

100 days of the protests

It has been hundred days since the anti-hijab, anti-government, and women’s rights protests rocked Iran. The unrest was triggered by the death in detention of Mahsa Amini on 16 September. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian had been arrested for wearing “inappropriate attire” under Iran’s Islamic dress code for women. Witnesses said Amini was beaten while inside a police van when she was picked up in Tehran. Police have denied the allegations, saying she “suddenly suffered a heart problem”. The protests, in which demonstrators have called for the fall of Iran’s ruling theocracy, have posed one of the biggest challenges to the Shia Muslim-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

While the protest has shaken the Iranian administration to a great extent and attracted international condemnation from all over the world, more than 500 civilians have lost their lives in the protests. This was not the first protest that has jolted the current Iranian administration, the nationwide protests erupted in 2017, 2018, and even 2019 as well. What makes the current protests more significant is the fact that it is one of the rarest instances where women are taking lead in the nationwide anti-hijab protests. The slogans of “Woman, Life, Freedom” are being chanted all across the country and have gained significance around the world. As the protests enter their 100th day, here’s a breakdown of the events that happened in the anti-hijab protests.

So far, two young men who were involved in the Iran protests have been executed by the draconian Iranian administration. According to the BBC, the two men were convicted of two “vaguely defined” national security charges linked to the Iran protests and several protestors might have the same fate. Many detainees also claimed that they had been tortured by the Iranian forces.