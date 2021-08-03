Sheikh Jarrah: Israeli Court Floats Plan To Settle Dispute; Palestinians Refuse To Agree

Four Palestinian families facing eviction in Jerusalem have rejected a proposal from Israel’s Supreme Court that the families live as 'protected tenants' on the land which according to them, belongs to Jewish settlers. In the widely anticipated ruling, the apex court floated a plan to settle the Sheikh Jarrah dispute and said that the Palestinians could continue to live in the contested neighbourhood, given they become "protected tenants" and accept Israel's ownership. However, the families involved in the legal dispute and scores of others affected by the ruling have blatantly refused Israeli ownership of their land.

What is happening in the case?

The kerfuffle that has led to some of the region’s worst violence, began during the Arab-Israel war when Jordan granted the now disputed area to Palestinians. However, the zionists refused to agree to the narrative and demanded rent for the houses or eviction of Palestinians. The matter was taken to the district court in Jerusalem last October where the judge ruled in favour of the Israelis, upholding the evictions. This prompted an immediate appeal from the aggrieved Palestinians. Israel's Supreme Court had been scheduled to issue a ruling in May, but it delayed its decision after the attorney general requested more time to consider the cases.

Although, in place for centuries, the Israel-Palestine conflict has escalated in recent years. Last year, the Benjamin Netanyahu led administration had floated plans to expand occupation in the West Bank. The silver of land, much like the Gaza Strip, is home to millions of Palestinians. The West Bank also includes the area of East Jerusalem, which is one of the key areas of contention owing to its religious importance. In past, Palestinians have repeatedly highlighted that with a rising number of settlements in the West Bank, which have reached nearly 5000 by now.

Why is Jerusalem a frequent flashpoint?

The city of Jerusalem has been the bone of contestation between the Arabs and the Jews for a century now. The old city of Jerusalem houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place for Islam. Unfortunately, the same land is also revered as the holiest in Judaism as Temple Mount. Frequent flashpoints at the site have triggered not only a war of nerves, but also ammunitions between Palestinians and Israelis.

Image: AP