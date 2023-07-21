Snapchat Being Used To Promote Crown Prince But Silence Critics In Saudi Arabia: Report

A report has claimed that Saudi Arabia is taking advantage of the popular US messaging app Snapchat to enhance the image of its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Simultaneously, the country is imposing severe penalties on influencers who use the platform to express even mild criticism of the future king, reported UK's The Guardian.

The California-based company, which previously entered into a "collaboration" agreement with the Saudi culture ministry, boasts an extensive user base of over 20 million in the kingdom, with approximately 90% of users aged between 13 and 34. Additionally, the crown prince has personally met with some of the platform's most prominent "Snapchatters" to engage in informal discussions about current events, according to individuals familiar with the encounters.

The platform, which enables users to share messages, photos, and videos that vanish after being seen, has become extremely popular. In fact, a senior executive from Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat, described it as an "extension of the [kingdom's] social fabric," highlighting its significant influence in Saudi Arabia's social landscape, according to The Guardian. Notably, one of the major investors in the company is Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who made a substantial investment of $250 million in 2018.

According to close observers of Saudi-based verified accounts, the platform is frequently used by numerous influencers to bolster the image of Bin Salman. These influencers consistently share any new photographs or video content that promotes the crown prince.

Critics against Saudi kingdom silenced: Report

However, critics, dissidents, and human rights experts argue that the platform is also utilized as a tool of domestic and international repression. Individuals who spoke to The Guardian on the condition of anonymity, in order to safeguard their connections within the kingdom, reveal that posts or "Snaps" on the platform are closely monitored by Saudi security services.

In a particular instance, even influencers who are not involved in politics were reportedly questioned by security services for failing to post enough adoring content about the crown prince, as disclosed by a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

At times, these interactions include threats that individuals may not receive a government-approved license, which has become a requirement for influencers aiming to monetize their presence on the platform. According to The Guardian, critics of the government view this licensing process as yet another tactic for authorities to assert control over social media within the kingdom.