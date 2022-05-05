Special BEST Buses To Ply In Mumbai To Celebrate 30 Years Of India-Israel Ties

In a bid to celebrate the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day and further to mark the anniversary of India and Israel's diplomatic relations, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai has adopted an innovative move by launching a special communication campaign.

As a part of this, 10 BEST buses have been decorated especially with a focus on India-Israel cooperation in the fields of agriculture and water. These buses will be running on the streets of Mumbai for the next one month followed. A suburban local train on the Central Railways will also join them soon.

The first bus was inaugurated on Thursday by Israel's Consulate General to Mid-West India, Kobbi Shoshani who travelled from Maharana Pratap Chowk Mazgaon to Mumbai Central Depot along with his colleagues at the Consulate General of Israel. Not just that, they also distributed gift hampers to fellow passengers and the bus staff and further informed them about fledgling bilateral relations between both the countries.

Celebrating Israel's independence day the BEST way, showcasing the 30th anniversary of India-Israel relations on 10 buses in Mumbai

🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱#GrowingPartnership 🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/cSANnBhktt — 🇮🇱 Israel in Mumbai (@israelinMumbai) May 4, 2022

30 years of India-Israel ties

Notably, even though India established full diplomatic relations with Israel in January 1992, a Consulate had been established in Mumbai in the 1950s. It played a major role in bringing people from both countries together. In this regard, another initiative was taken to celebrate India-Israel ties in January 2022. To celebrate the occasion, the Gateway of India in Mumbai was lit up in the colours of the national flags of both countries.

Meanwhile, speaking on the day, Consulate General Kobbi Shoshani called himself a "proud Mumbaikar" for the last nine months.

"I have visited this city many times in the past since 1992 and have witnessed its changing skyline. Mutual love and affection between the people of Israel and India is the biggest strength of this special relationship. It is important for us to reach out to people and get them involved in celebrating the 30th anniversary of Indo-Israel relations and Israel’s independence day," he said.

Shoshani also informed that a social media campaign has been planned around the buses and the train will also be launched shortly. Meanwhile, the special buses which can be seen plying on the streets of Mumbai carry slogans like "प्राचीन सभ्यताए, आधुनिक राष्ट्र," and "भारत-इजराइल दोस्ती के तीस साल बेमिसाल" which translates to "Ancient Civilizations, Modern Nations", and "Thirty Years of Unmatched Indo-Israel Friendship".

(Image: Republic)