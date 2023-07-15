During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-day visit to UAE, a full vegetarian was prepared that was served at the banquet hosted by the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his honour. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 15 following a visit to Paris where he celebrated France’s Bastille Day and was a guest of honour. Prime Minister was personally welcomed by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

A banquet was arranged in the UAE for the Prime Minister at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace. It started with Charles (wheat) and dates salad which was served with local organic vegetables. The PM was served grilled vegetables in masala sauce for the starters. The Indian dignitaries were served black lentils and local harees (wheat) along with cauliflower and carrot tandoori for the main course. The dessert included seasonal local fruits.

A full vegetarian menu for PM Modi at lunch hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/MHX0JwVPv4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023

“All meals are vegetarian and prepared with vegetable oils, and contain no dairy or egg products,” read the note on menu for the banquet.

'Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan..' PM Modi

This is a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation. It paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler. https://t.co/nuoQbUIFq6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his UAE counterpart for hosting him and arranging a grand ceremonial welcome at the airport. “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. During his visit, and the UAE officials will hold extensive talks on global issues, ways to boost bilateral ties by strengthening the trade pact that came into effect in May 2022, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the arrival of the Prime Minister in UAE, the world's tallest building and the major landmark in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with the colours of the Indian flag, and an image of PM Modi. A message welcoming him to the Gulf State was also displayed. India and the UAE are expected to announce the start of a rupee-dirham payment mechanism to settle bilateral trade during PM Modi's visit.