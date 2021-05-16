'Stop Clamour Of Arms': Pope Francis Denounces Israel-Palestine Violence

Vatican’s Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the mounting casualties and violence wreaked in the Israel-Palestine conflict that is nearing an all-out war in the Gaza Strip as the two sides continue to exchange rockets, ground-level combat offensives, and airstrikes. As violence escalated amid armed conflict with Israeli combat troops along the Gaza border as Iran backed Hamas call for full-scale uprising, the Vatican pontiff appealed for calm “in the name of God” in the Holy land of Jerusalem as scores of civilians, children and refugees have been dead, and several wounded in military offensive worse than seen in 2014.

As Arabs and Jewish mobs resort to violence on the streets due to heightened tensions in the region, Pope Francis called the situation “terrible and unacceptable," as he lamented the loss of lives, including the children that fell victim to the bombings. “Their death is a sign that people do not want to build the future, but to destroy it,” Francis said, in a statement released by The Vatican. As he wanted about the escalating violence threatening to degenerate “into a spiral of death and destruction,” Pope asked the Israeli and Palestinian leaders “to stop the clamour of arms and to walk the path of peace, with the help of the international community.” He stressed that violence, and wounds to the “fraternity and peaceful coexistence” will be difficult to heal as he urged the two clashing sides to immediately return to dialogue.

Pope asks Israelis, Palestinians to 'find path of solution'

As Pope Francis asked the worshippers and the faithful to pray for the victims in the Israel Palestine conflict, he asked the Israelis and Palestinians to “find the path of dialogue and forgiveness, to be patient builders of peace and justice, opening up, step-by-step, to a common hope, to coexistence between brothers.” The pontiff asked to pray “especially for the children.” Francis has been evaluating the tense developments in Jerusalem since the Sheikh Jarrah legal property cases triggered a low-intensity conflict between the Israeli settlers and the Palestinian dwellers. With violence flaring outside the Mount Temple, Al-Aqsa compound, the Pope had immediately called for peace and a “shared solution” and shun violence. “I pray that the city might be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace,” he had said.